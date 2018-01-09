Nkoudou set to sign?

It is being suggested that Spurs winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou is close to a loan move to Burnley for the rest of the season.



While there is no word yet from Turf Moor, Sky Sports claim the 22-year-old will undergo a medical later today, with the Clarets paying a “substantial” loan fee - though there will be not an option for a permanent transfer.



Nkoudou moved to Spurs for £10m from Marseille in the summer of 2016 but is yet to start a Premier League game and has played just one minute in the league this season.



The pacy wideman scored in Spurs’ 3-0 Champions League win over APOEL Nicosia in December - his first goal for the club.



Burnley are in need of options out wide having lost Robbie Brady to a knee injury for the rest of the season.