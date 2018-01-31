Newcastle United 1, Burnley 1

Karl Darlow scored an own goal late on as the Clarets snatched a point against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Deadline Day.



While the clock was ticking down in the transfer window, Burnley were also working against the clock to salavage something against the Magpies after skipper Jamaal Lascelles had given them the lead.

Ashley Barnes shoots on goal.

It had all gone quiet on the recruitment front but you could certainly hear the noise from the travelling supporters situated in the Heavens once the visitors equalised with five minutes remaining.

It is still eight games without a win for Sean Dyche's side in the Premier League, they'd touched fourth spot the last time they wrapped up the three points, but it was another positive show of the squad's character.

The visitors certainly rode their luck in the first half and had goalkeeper Nick Pope to thank for keeping the game goal-less at the interval.

The former Charlton Athletic stopper guessed correctly to deny Joselu from the spot and had earlier reacted well to keep out Christian Atsu's rebound once Kenedy's attempt cannoned back off the post.

The game came to life in the 17th minute, shortly after Ciaran Clark had headed over the crossbar, when the Brazilian midfielder, a thorn in Burnley's side throughout, worked himself some space on the edge of the box and whipped the ball against the upright.

Atsu was perfectly placed to pick up the pieces but the Ghanaian lacked composure in front of goal and side-footed timidly at Pope.

The Clarets haven't had a penalty in 30 Premier League games, the last coming at Goodison Park last April when Everton's Joel Robel brought down Sam Vokes, but that statistic should have been amended by referee Simon Hooper.

Jack Cork was clearly impeded by Paul Dummett in the box when turning on Scott Arfield's pass but, much to Sean Dyche's dismay and disbelief, nothing was awarded.

Then, adding insult to injury, Ashley Barnes had a goal chalked off for a push on Jamaal Lascelles, though replays confirmed that there was contact.

Instead it was the Magpies who were given the opportunity to open the scoring from 12 yards out when Phil Bardsley's top flight experience was thrown out of the window when unnecessarily sending Kenedy tumbling.

Joselu stepped up to take on the responsibility but the Spaniard failed to add to his four goal tally with Pope saving low to his left hand side.

Pope was well placed again to extinguish Clark's aerial threat, as the defender won another delivery from Kenedy, with the keeper flicking the ball over the top at his near post.

Burnley had the final chance of the half, following on from Mohamed Diame's attempted acrobatics, cushioning Pope's clearance on his chest before sending a shot wide of the post.

The away side had scored just five goals in 10 outings going in to the fixture, with Newcastle finding the net just six times in nine, so it seemed that the first goal would be crucial.

After Barnes squandered a big chance to break the deadlock, lifting the ball over the angle as space opened up ahead, it was United who got it.

Nobody got close to Lascelles as he leaped to meet Kenedy's corner and the skipper headed the ball past Pope.

Joselu had a huge chance to put the game to bed with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining but with only Pope to beat the striker dragged his shot just wide of the post.

A superb save from the largely untested Karl Darlow at his near post denied substitute Aaron Lennon a debut goal and it looked as though that would be that.

However, Burnley levelled seconds later and, for once, Lady Luck was on their side. Sam Vokes's flick from Kevin Long's header came back off the underside of the bar but the ball hit Darlow on the back and crept over the line.