Newcastle point was paramount of importance – Sam Vokes

Striker Sam Vokes is praying that the Dubious Goals Committee give him the benefit of the doubt following his contribution to the equaliser that got Burnley’s season back on track.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow appeared to apply the final touch that edged the ball over the line once the Welshman’s header came down off the underside of the bar.

Sam Vokes came off the bench to help gain the Clarets a point

If credited to the 28-year-old, now in his sixth full season with the club, it would be his fourth of the campaign, adding to his brace against Chelsea and his winner away at Southampton.

Vokes wheeled away in very fitting fashion, with the one arm salute reminiscent of Magpies legend Alan Shearer, but whether he gets to celebrate being awarded the goal or not, the forward acknowledged that the point was of paramount importance.

After ending a run of four defeats on the bounce, he said: “I’m sure he [Darlow] doesn’t want the goal so I’ll take it.

“It was nice to get the final touch and hopefully they haven’t given it to the goalkeeper.

Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow ended up being credited with the equaliser

“When you are on the bench you’re looking at the game and seeing how you can affect things and when you come on and get a chance it’s all about taking it and it was nice to get on the end of that and get the point for the boys.

“For us it was a huge point. It would be nice to get the goal but more important was the point away from home. It’s another one on the journey we’ve got this year.”

The home side went ahead through captain Jamaal Lascelles’ 65th minute header after Joselu had seen his penalty saved in the first half.

That could have been that but Vokes was took plenty of pride from the character shown by the Clarets to get back in to the game.

“It was a tough place to come, especially going 1-0 behind,” added Vokes.

“But the character of the boys was brilliant.

“We knew at times we probably weren’t at it on the night, but we found a way to get a result.

“That says a lot for our away performances this year. We’ve done it a lot of times away from home, especially at these big places.

“Popey made a great save from the penalty in the first half, which gave us a lift, and even when we went behind it didn’t feel like the game had gone away from us.

“We thought we were still in it and it was great getting the goal in the end.”