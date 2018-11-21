New international boss for Burnley players as Martin O'Neill leaves Republic of Ireland post

Martin O'Neill has left his job as Republic of Ireland manager by mutual consent, the Football Association of Ireland has announced.

A host of Burnley players have played for O'Neill during his time in charge, including Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Kevin Long, Stephen Ward and Jon Walters, while Jimmy Dunne was on the bench for his last international on Monday in Denmark.

Indeed, Hendrick claimed the most caps of any player during O'Neill's reign, playing in 27 of his 32 games, while Walters was joint top-scorer, along with James McClean, with six goals.

The 66-year-old had been at the helm since 2013, leading the country to the last 16 of Euro 2016, and leaves after a disappointing UEFA Nations League campaign.

Assistant Roy Keane and O'Neill's other backroom staff have also left their roles following Monday's 0-0 draw with Denmark.

The Football Association of Ireland president Donal Conway said on the association's official website: "On behalf of the FAI Board, I would like to thank Martin, Roy, and the management team for their work with the Republic of Ireland team over the last five years."