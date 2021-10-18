New dates for four Burnley fixtures

Some of BT Sports live coverage in December

First, the trip to Wolves on November 30th, has been moved to Wednesday, December 1st, with a kick-off time of 7-30 p.m.

The game will be live on Amazon Prime.

Burnley are at Newcastle on Saturday, December 4th as scheduled, but now host West Ham on Sunday, December 12th.

The home game with Watford on the 14th moves to Wednesday the 15th, on BT Sport, kick-off 7-30 p.m.

The Clarets are at Aston Villa on the 18th as planned, and entertain Everton at Turf Moor on Boxing Day.