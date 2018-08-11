New Burnley keeper Hart ‘coming into his prime’ says Dyche

If you read anything about Joe Hart over the summer, you would see words like “demise”, “decline” and “downward spiral.”

The 31-year-old went from England’s number one in World Cup qualifying, to missing out on the squad for Russia altogether.

That was as a result of two seasons out on loan from Manchester City, out of sight in Serie A with Torino, and then a mixed spell with West Ham.

But, having competed a permanent switch to Burnley, where he made his debut in Thursday night’s goalless draw at Istanbul Basaksehir, Sean Dyche feels the former Shrewsbury man isn’t on the wane - he has more potential to tap into at Turf Moor.

Dyche said: “I think he enjoyed the fact he's come into a group who accept people very quickly, and we probably weren't planning on him playing.

"Anders (Lindegaard) had a sore thigh so he came straight in, and I thought he did very well.

"We know the experience he's got, I still think he's a keeper who's got more, he's coming into his prime.

"We've got Tom Heaton as well, that's fantastic in itself, Anders and Legz, and obviously with what's happened with Popey...

"I think it was a wise choice we've made, and a wise choice he's made hopefully, because hopefully he'll enjoy his time here.”