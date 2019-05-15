New boss Phil Brown plans on taking Clitheroe FC to a whole new world

Phil Brown isn’t expecting to get Clitheroe running before they can walk, but the new boss at Shawbridge is hoping to introduce the club to a whole new world at some point down the line.

Lee Ashforth’s successor in the Ribble Valley has operated at a level yet to be discovered by the Blues, having led Lancaster City to the Evo-Stik Premier Division in 2017.

Brown, who had replaced Darren Peacock and Trevor Sinclair at the Giant Axe Stadium, also worked under Alan Lord at Stockport County in the National League North.

Those lands remain unexplored to many housed in the eighth level of the football pyramid, and Brown acknowledges that there’s much work to be done beforehand, but that is the projected goal over the club’s three-year plan.

“I’ve been in and around this level for quite a while, whether that be as manager or an assistant,” he said.

“I had three years at Lancaster City, two in this division and one in the tier above after we won promotion.

“I’ve worked at a higher level with Stockport County in the Conference North and I really enjoyed my time there.

“We were title winners during my time at Lancaster City and that’s an experience I’ll never forget. It was brilliant.”

Brown added: “Competing at that higher level was really enjoyable. I’m an ambitious person so I would like to take Clitheroe Football Club to that level and beyond. However, I don’t want to run before we can walk.

“The division has changed in terms of geographic, switching from North to West, but it’s still Division One so the competitive element hasn’t altered.

“It’s a tough league, uncompromising and it’s difficult to get out of. But I do understand what it takes to be successful.

“The plan is progressive and looking at getting the team back on track. We want to improve our league position, be ambitious and get the club playing at a higher level. We want to try and improve the infrastructure of the club as well.”

The rebuild for next season begins now for the head of Myerscough College’s football academy, who has appointed Dave McCann as his assistant.

After impressing the board with his philosophy, experience and vision, work will now begin on revamping the squad.

He said: “I’ll be making plenty of phone calls. I need to talk to players from last season and look at adding new recruits.

“With previous roles that I’ve had I’ve gone in mid-season. This is a completely different scenario, it’s an opportunity to put my own stamp on it and work from a clean slate.

“I’ve got a couple of months to speak to people and find out what their thoughts are on the season gone by and the upcoming campaign. I’ll also be speaking to people that we’d like to bring to the club.

“It will go very quickly, the time during pre-season always does. There’s a lot of work to be done but I’m confident that we can do it diligently.”