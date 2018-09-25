Midfielder Defour makes comeback as Clarets crash out of Carabao Cup

Midfielder Steven Defour made his long-awaited comeback for the Clarets in the 2-1 defeat to Burton Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined since January after undergoing knee surgery but came through unscathed after playing 74 minutes at the Pirelli Stadium.

The former Belgium international, who recently extended his stay at Turf Moor, with his contract now running until 2020, made his 50th appearance for the club.

Burnley had the chance of equalling their best run in the competition under boss Sean Dyche having progressed to the last 16 in his first full season.

Following victories over York City, Preston North End and Nottingham Forest they were eventually dumped out by West Ham United on home soil.

But it wasn't to be. After an uneventful half-an-hour the tie suddenly came alive as Scott Fraser connected well with Jake Hesketh's cross from the right hand side but Tom Heaton was in the right place at the right time to collect.

As play swtiched to the opposite end, with the visitors seeing plenty of the ball down the left hand side, Chris Wood touched Dwight McNeil's cross a fraction wide of the upright.

The away side did have the ball in the back of the net on three occasions before the interval. Unfortunately only one of them counted.

Defour was the creator both times, slipping in Wood to slot home in the first instance before lifting a pass in to Kevin Long to finish past Dimitar Evtimov in the next. However, the linesman's flag intervened.

It was third time lucky for the Clarets, though, as Republic of Ireland international Long made sure five minutes before the break.

The centre back towered above his marker to power a header past Evtimov from Johann Berg Gudmundsson's corner.

The Clarets controlled the second half but somehow conceded twice. After Gudmundsson forced a low save from Evtimov, Nigel Clough's men levelled.

As McNeil failed to clear his lines, Liam Boyce collected the ball on the right hand side of the penalty area before drilling the ball past Heaton at his near post.

Ashley Barnes, introduced as a substitute at the expense of Matej Vydra, made an immediate impact when beating Evtimov with a right-footed strike only to see his attempt cannon back off the inside of the post.

Barnes then turned provider, cushioning Gudmundsson's cross in to the path of Westwood but the mkidfielder lifted the ball over the crossbar acrobatically.

Then it was Wood's turn. The striker peeled off John Brayford's shoulder to collect the ball in the box and get a shot away only for Evtimov to repel the ball.

And they would eventually pay for their profligacy. With seven minutes of normal time remaining Boyce slipped the ball in to Jamie Allen who poked the ball past Heaton.

From that point the Clarets didn't look like getting back in to the game. Instead it was the Brewers who went close to extending their lead.

Boyce fired the ball across the face of goal from the left hand side and Hesketh turned the ball against the woodwork from close range.