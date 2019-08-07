Middlesbrough determined to hold onto ‘future England international’ Dael Fry amid Burnley interest

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate is determined to hold onto his club’s ‘most valuable player’ Dael Fry after turning down an £8m bid from Burnley.

Boro don’t want to sell the 21-year-old they value at more than the £15m the Clarets paid for Ben Gibson last summer, bearing in mind Adam Webster has just joined Brighton from Bristol City for £20m.

And, at a press conference today, Woodgate said ahead of Thursday’s 5 p.m. transfer deadline: “I don’t want Dael Fry to leave the football club, it’s as simple as that..

"It’s a really simple message.

“What was the bid? £8m or something like that? What did (Adam) Webster just go for at Bristol City? I think that answers the question.

"Dael Fry is a special player for me – I’d say he’s the most valuable player at the football club, worth the most money. In the future, I see him being a full England international."

Asked whether the speculation will get to Fry, Woodgate shrugged: “Dael? Dael Fry? He's from Berwick Hills. He's a proper Boro lad.

"He won't get excited about that. He wants to play for Middlesbrough. He's a great lad, a great lad."