Mellish leaves Blues

Stuart Mellish has resigned from his post at Shawbridge following the club’s stuttering start to the season.

Clitheroe’s 5-3 defeat to Atherton Collieries midweek, a game in which the Blues had held a two-goal advantage at the interval, proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

The Blues had lost four of their opening five fixtures in the Evo-Stik West Division under Mellish, conceding 17 goals in the process, and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Mossley after losing 5-2 at home.

Lee Ashforth will stay on as caretaker manager, with Dave Mannix continuing as his assistant.

Lee said “We will pull together as a squad and see what the future holds after a difficult day. We have a great group of players and both myself and Dave will be doing everything we can to get three points this coming Saturday.”

Clitheroe are at home on Saturday against Colwyn Bay.