Mee: Clarets always confident

Ben Mee is backing Burnley to produce the goods wherever they go after picking up a sixth point on the road against the Premier League’s top five.

Ahead of tomorrow’s trip to the John Smith’s Stadium where the Clarets round off the calendar year against Huddersfield Town, the 28-year-old defender insists that the squad feel comfortable and confident whatever their surroundings.

Runaway leaders Manchester City are the only so-called ‘big six’ club to have beaten Sean Dyche’s side on home territory though the Clarets have to wait until the penultimate game of the season to take on Arsenal at the Emirates.

“It’s a good record,” said Mee, following the 2-2 draw away at Manchester United. “It’s a really good point for us (at Old Trafford) and we would have taken it before the game so we have to look at it like that. Being 2-0 up we’d have liked to have held out but it’s a very good point.

“We’re quietly confident with ourselves, we’ve had injuries and lads have come in and performed well.

“We’re enjoying it, we’re enjoying the ride and enjoying coming to places like this and putting up a good fight. It’s another point for us and it keeps us going in a good direction.”

The former Manchester City centre back believes it will be an exciting second half to the campaign, with Burnley now six points clear of eighth placed Leicester City, but first and foremost he is wanting to find his safe haven in the top flight.

Mee said: “We’ll see how it goes. We know where we’re at and we want to keep going as much as we can.

“We want to secure being safe, that was the main aim, once that happens we can look forward and see where we can take this team.

“We’ve got some good lads, it’s going to be an exciting second half of the season, we want to try and reach that marker as soon as possible.

“It’s not necessarily 40 points, just to hit a good marker where we feel like we’re going to be safe and we’ll take it from there.”