McNeil continues huge week as he makes England U20 debut

Dwight McNeil’s remarkable week got even better as he made his England Under 20 debut.

After earning his first official England call up last Thursday, he scored his second senior goal last Saturday in the 2-1 defeat at home to Leicester City.

The 19-year-old was then drafted in to train with the senior England squad on Tuesday, before making his Under 20 bow on Thursday.

McNeil played the full 90 minutes are St George’s Park as England lost 3-1 to Poland.

McNeil will now due to fly out with the Under 20s to play in Portugal next Tuesday night.