Manchester City boss Guardiola well aware of Burnley’s threats- but does he know of the Clarets’ remarkable record?

Sir Alex Ferguson famously lamented the defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor in 2009 as the result which cost Manchester United the Premier League.

And the Clarets can throw another spanner in the title race on Sunday, when they entertain champions Manchester City (kick-off 2-05 p.m.).

City are three wins from their first back-to-back Premier League success.

But Burnley are out to maintain a remarkable record of beating the reigning champions in each of their Premier League campaigns to date.

Back in August 2009, Robbie Blake’s stunning volley, and Brian Jensen’s penalty save from Michael Carrick, saw the Clarets beat United 1-0.

Defending champions United would finish runners-up, a point behind Chelsea.

In March 2015, they saw off City 1-0 at Turf Moor, courtesy of George Boyd’s unerring finish – past a certain Joe Hart.

In January 2017, Sam Vokes’ late strike sent Leicester City packing.

And on the opening day of last season, the Clarets won 3-2 at Chelsea, with a brace from Vokes and a superb effort from Stephen Ward.

On the back of a magnificent draw at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, hitting the 40-point mark in the process, Dyche accepted it doesn’t get an easier against Pep Guardiola’s side, but he smiled: “40 points makes it just a little bit easier!”

Guardiola is well aware of the threat the Clarets pose: “Now we have to go to Burnley, my two seasons there are so tough, with Wood, Barnes, McNeil is an incredible player,we have to be focused, Burnley is always a tough game to play.

“We’re fortunate it’s in our hands, so it depends on our performances, if we win three games we’re champions and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

Dyche still refuses to relax, despite Burnley sitting nine points clear of the drop zone, with a goal difference 17 better than Cardiff City in 18th.

Dyche said: “I believe we’re in a very, very super-strong position, but you’ve got to work on facts.

“But that’s a big marker, 40 points, we know where that lives in the Premier League historically, but we’ve got to see it through obviously.

“I’m extremely proud, really, really important we could get that 40th point.”

Right back Phil Bardsley could be back in contention after missing the last three games with a gashed leg: “He was back on the grass and running so he has got a chance of making the squad.”