Magic man Maxwel Cornet has the 'wow' factor, says Burnley defender Charlie Taylor

Maxwel Cornet of Burnley celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 20, 2021 in Burnley, England.

Whether it's in front of the fans at Turf Moor, or in more secluded surroundings at Gawthorpe, the Ivory Coast international has a knack of pulling rabbits out of a hat.

The 25-year-old's five goals for the Clarets have come in six Premier League starts and the majority have left commentators, pundits, players, supporters and, indeed, manager Sean Dyche, purring.

From his first — away at Leicester City — to his last — at home to Crystal Palace — the summer signing has proven to be a real show-stopper since his switch from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Charlie Taylor of Burnley makes a pass whilst under pressure from Conor Gallagher of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 20, 2021 in Burnley, England.

And he's no different in training. Taylor said: "I mean no disrespect to him, but I don't think anybody expected him to hit the ground running just quite as well as he has. His goals per minute ratio is one of the best in the league.

"It sometimes takes foreign players a while to adapt to the Premier League but he's taken to it so well. He's been brilliant so far and we all hope he can continue that.

"He's a very, very talented player. We see it every day in training, not just in matches, even in the small-sided games. There's usually at least one bit of magic that he produces every day.

"You're just like, 'wow'. We're enjoying him being our team-mate and playing with us."

Maxwel Cornet of Burnley scores their team's third goal past Joel Ward of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 20, 2021 in Burnley, England.

Cornet, in his short spell in England's top flight, has so far scored the same amount of league goals as 12-time Ballon d'Or winners Cristiano Ronaldo and current holder Lionel Messi combined.

Taylor added: "He's taken a bit of pressure off the forward lads with what he's chipped in so far, which obviously helps. He's given the whole place such a lift, you saw it at the Turf when he made his debut, he just lifted the whole stadium.

"You get that with him, he's a fans' favourite, he's a brilliant player and hopefully he can keep up his scoring record.

"He's a brilliant lad off the pitch as well, he's settled in really well. He's a really nice guy, he speaks good English, he's come into the group and settled in really well.