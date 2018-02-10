Lowton: Players go above and beyond to impress!

Matt Lowton revealed that players will go above and beyond to get ahead of the game when it comes to catching the manager's eye.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche has bolstered his squad considerably for his third term in the Premier League, adding depth and, consequently, competition in all positions.

While injuries have diluted those healthy rivalries somewhat, Lowton has had to do everything in his power to win back his shirt from Phil Bardsley.

The 28-year-old missed nine games in the top flight through injury after a bright start to the campaign, which included six clean sheets, and he's had to wait patiently in the wings.

His opportunity came in the second half of the 1-1 draw with Manchester City at Turf Moor and he grabbed it with both hands.

The former Aston Villa full back, who said that competition would stretch to winning sprints in training, made two vital blocks to deny Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva before teeing up Johann Berg Gudmundsson for the equaliser.

Asked if it boiled down to out-performing his team mates in training, he said: "I suppose so, yeah. It’s about making sure everything we do is spot on.

"The competition keeps you on your toes, every day you come in you have to work 100 per cent, you can’t have any off days.

"If you’re in the team the challenge is to stay there and if you’re not in the team it’s to show the manager you’re ready to go.

"If you’re not training right or not trying, then the manager isn’t going to change anything if he thinks the one who isn’t playing isn’t trying to get into the team.

"We’ve got great depth in the squad, we’ve got two or three players who can compete in each position.

"It keeps you on your toes and makes sure everyone is focused on playing so when your chance comes, you’re ready to take it."

Lowton is likely to start against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium with Bardsley ruled out having picked up a hamstring strain against the champions elect.

And he's determined to impress. "It's very pleasing. Every player wants to be on the pitch and giving their all for the team so when I got the chance, I jumped at it. It was nice to play well and get an assist and help us get a point.

"It’s always frustrating when you’re not playing. When you pick up an injury it’s tough but it’s up to the player to keep fit, make sure he’s ready fitness-wise and mentally when called upon and thankfully I did that.

"This is a chance for me to come back in and hopefully keep my shirt for the rest of the season now. It’s up to me and ultimately every player wants to be playing week in and week out."