Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk gets Ashley Barnes' backing for PFA Player of the Year prize

He might not have been able to help him get his hands on the Premier League trophy, but Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk gets Ashley Barnes' vote for the PFA Player of the Year award.

The Clarets striker, who couldn't help switch the title race in the Reds' favour following a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at Turf Moor, has rattled many a centre back in the top flight this term, coming out on top in many of his battles, but the 29-year-old had a hard time when up against the Dutch defender.

The former Celtic and Southampton man, who moved to Anfield for £75m in January 2018, is the heavy favourite to pick up the gong at this evening's ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane, London.

Ahead of the 46th edition of the event, Barnes said: "Van Dijk, obviously, he's been the toughest by far. I couldn’t get near him. He was just way too strong and powerful.

"He completely deserves to be Player of the Year. He’s been amazing. It’s been way too easy for him. I don’t think he’s got out of second gear.

"He is the toughest one I have come up against and one I haven’t got the edge over yet. You can get a feel when you are playing the rest, but not him. He is just way too strong. The guy is a machine."