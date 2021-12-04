LIVE: Newcastle United v Burnley
James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood return for the Clarets against Newcastle United at St James's Park.
The Burnley pair were suspended for the goalless draw versus Wolves at Molineux midweek after picking up five yellow cards throughout the campaign.
Nathan Collins also retains his place in the starting line-up due to injury to Ben Mee, which sees Tarkowski deputise as captain.
The hosts, now managed by former Burnley boss Eddie Howe, are in search of their first Premier League win of the season.
The Magpies are three points adrift of Sean Dyche's side with an inferior goal difference having played a game extra.
Last updated: Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 15:51
Fingers crossed
Can the Clarets claim a vital victory against the Toon?
Opportunity missed
Gudmundsson should have done better there. Cornet had managed to slip goal side of Schar, but the pass was poor.
First chance of the game
Pope's long ball is helped on by Wood and Cornet drags a shot from the edge of the box wide.
Free kick to Burnley
Justice probably served there. Shelvey seemed to have got the ball when Gudmundsson went to ground on the edge of the box. Cornet fires the resulting set-piece into the wall.
Gudmundsson's effort takes a deflection and crashes against the outside of the post. Superb work from McNeil to turn over possession in the build up.
Cornet goes close
Dubravka springs to his left to claim Cornet's header following McNeil's delivery into the penalty area.
Excellent challenge
What a challenge that is from Taylor to deny Wilson a clear view of goal. Absolutely superb.
Substitution
Maxwel Cornet has been withdrawn for the Clarets and is replaced by Matej Vydra.