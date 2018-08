We are in Istanbul as Burnley prepare for tomorrow night's Europa League third qualifying round first leg against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Fatih Terim Stadium.

The Clarets, complete with Joe Hart and Ben Gibson, opened their training session at 9 p.m. local time, 24 hours before kick-off tomorrow. Here you can read Sean Dyche's pre-match thoughts on his playing options, and whether there will ne any more new faces before tomorrow's 5 p.m. deadline..