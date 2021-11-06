LIVE: Chelsea v Burnley

Burnley's English defender Matthew Lowton (R) vies with Chelsea's English midfielder Mason Mount during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge in London on January 31, 2021.

The German coach, whose Premier League baptism came against the Clarets in January, understands that is side will have to be firing on all cylinders at Stamford Bridge.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss recognised the Clarets' courageous approach, adding that the European champions will have to give 100% in their bid to preserve their advantage at the top of the table.

"I know that we demand a lot in the moment," he said. "It is important we demand a lot of ourselves.

"We expect a very tough opponent who is a bit short of points but not performance. Burnley plays a very strong, intense game.

"They have a very courageous approach like how they played at Manchester City, high intensive pressing.

"We have to be on our best level to find the solution and match the intensity they bring to the games."

Tuchel added: "We demand a lot from our players and ourselves but it is necessary that we bring all this to the pitch because there’s a strong opponent waiting.

"It could be human or reasonable to say ‘okay, we have already six from seven matches, okay somehow we will manage it again because it is a home game, we are a strong squad’.