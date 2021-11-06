LIVE: Chelsea v Burnley
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has warned that his players must match Burnley's intensity to give themselves the best chance of landing a fifth straight win.
The German coach, whose Premier League baptism came against the Clarets in January, understands that is side will have to be firing on all cylinders at Stamford Bridge.
The former Borussia Dortmund boss recognised the Clarets' courageous approach, adding that the European champions will have to give 100% in their bid to preserve their advantage at the top of the table.
"I know that we demand a lot in the moment," he said. "It is important we demand a lot of ourselves.
"We expect a very tough opponent who is a bit short of points but not performance. Burnley plays a very strong, intense game.
"They have a very courageous approach like how they played at Manchester City, high intensive pressing.
"We have to be on our best level to find the solution and match the intensity they bring to the games."
Tuchel added: "We demand a lot from our players and ourselves but it is necessary that we bring all this to the pitch because there’s a strong opponent waiting.
"It could be human or reasonable to say ‘okay, we have already six from seven matches, okay somehow we will manage it again because it is a home game, we are a strong squad’.
"We need to be on a high level, 95 per cent is not enough. We need to push everybody no matter if we are tired or not."
LIVE: Chelsea 1 Burnley 1
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:59
- Chelsea have won the last three Premier League meetings between the two sides to nil
- The Blues have prevailed in six of their last seven games against Burnley in the top flight
- The Clarets caused a shock at Stamford Bridge in 2017 when beating the defending champions by the odd goal in five
- The home side are on course to win five consecutive league games for the first time since 2019
- Thomas Tuchel’s side have kept seven clean sheets in their opening 10 PL fixtures
- Burnley ended a 12-match winless league run by beating Brentford last weekend
- Burnley’s past two away matches have been 2-2 draws — they scored first in both fixtures
- Maxwel Cornet has scored four goals in his first five Premier League appearances
- Chris Wood is looking for his 50th Premier League goal
Full-time: Chelsea 1 Burnley 1
Vydra cancels out Havertz’s opener as the Clarets claim a point at Stamford Bridge.
Yellow card
Brownhill booked for a cynical foul on Pulisic.
Substitution
Pieters replaces Cornet for the Clarets.
Double change for Chelsea
Mount and Pulisic are introduced at the expense of Kante and Hudson-Odoi.
Yellow card
Tarkowski booked for kicking the ball away.
GOAL: Chelsea 1 Burnley 1
Westwood sits the ball up to the back post, Rodriguez puts it back across goal and Vydra converts from close range.
Yellow cards
Cornet and James are booked following an altercation off the ball.
Almost an equaliser
Rodriguez heads a Westwood corner into the side-netting.
Substitution
Barkley’s final contribution is to fire over the crossbar as the midfielder is replaced by Loftus-Cheek.
Substitution
Gudmundsson makes way for Vydra.