LIVE: Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion

Dwight McNeil of Burnley battles for possession with Joel Veltman of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on February 06, 2021 in Burnley, England.

The Clarets' chief has been impressed with the way the ex-Swansea City manager has gone about his business since taking on the role in May 2019.

The 46-year-old's level-headed approach to football management has served the Seagulls well in the top flight.

And, on the back of Chris Hughton's contribution, the club is ready to attack a fifth term on the bounce at this level as a consequence.

"I like what Graham [Potter] has done there," said Dyche. "I think he's a realist; I've been quite impressed with how he speaks about himself and his team.

"There were a lot of links, a lot of pats on the back last season, but he made it quite clear they need to score more goals and they need to be more productive.

"He spoke very openly and evenly about that so I've enjoyed that side of him. He's been very good in the dressing rooms since he's been there, when we were allowed to say 'hello'."

Potter, who lost England international Ben White to Arsenal in the summer, has experimented with different combinations as he seeks the perfect formula for his side.

Dyche could only speculate as to which variation would be on show this weekend, but he knows that their shape and style of play will be reflective of his opposite number's footballing philosophy.

He said: "I'm sure he'll bring a side that is welded into the way he wants to play, I think he's made it clear with the way he wants to play, although there's a possible change in shape.

"He looked at the three, possibly a four, so there may be a tactical shift.

"I don't think they'll be a million miles away from what he thinks is right, like a lot of managers, they want to play.

"We'll see; we're in good mental shape and good physical shape so we'll look forward to getting into them."

The Burnley boss is excited to welcome back a sizeable crowd for the 3 p.m. kick-off.

The Clarets haven’t found home wins easy to come by without supporters inside Turf Moor.

They haven't won in 11 games in all competitions on home soil and only came out on top in four of their 19 league fixtures last season.

“We all spoke last season about the differential between away form etc," said Dyche. "That will be interesting in the bigger picture.

“In our picture we want to make sure our home form goes back to where it has been because it’s been strong over many seasons.

“I think there’s something in that (home fans helping). But you’ve got to earn the right. You can’t just wait for it to happen.

“Just because our fans are in we can’t just wait and hope that we win because they’re in.

“We’ve got to make that happen. But it’s fair to say with the backing of the fans I think it gives us an added edge.”