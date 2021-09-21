LIVE: Burnley 4 Rochdale 1

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is seen during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James Park on August 25, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

The Clarets ran out 4-1 winners in the FA Cup on that occasion under manager Jimmy Mullen as David Eyres netted a hat-trick at Turf Moor.

The two sides enter this Carabao Cup tie in contrasting form, albeit at opposite ends of the spectrum.

A total of 56 clubs separate the two clubs in the hierarchy, with Sean Dyche's side in a troubled position in the Premier League while the visitors are pushing for a play-off spot in League Two.