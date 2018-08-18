Lennon searching for first goal but playing with a smile

“I’m due a goal and I’m sure it’s coming” - Burnley’s Aaron Lennon is determined to break his duck for the club when Watford come to Turf Moor for the first home game of the Premier League season.

The 31-year-old, who went close to opening his account for the club when denied by Southampton stopper Alex McCarthy at St Mary’s, is eager to get back on the scoresheet but is more focussed on putting a shift in for the team.

The England international has gone nearly two years without a goal, netting for Everton in a 4-0 win against Yeovil Town in the League Cup, with his last goal in the top flight coming in a 3-2 defeat for the Toffees at the hands of West Ham at Goodison Park in March 2016.

Lennon, who signed in January, admits that he’s playing with a smile on his face once again. “I’m loving it and from the moment I got here it’s been great,” he said. “I’m due a goal and I’m sure it’s coming.

“I had a good pre-season, I’m feeling really sharp, I’m feeling really good. You’ve always got to put a shift in here.

“That comes first and it’s something that all the boys do. We work hard, pre-season was tough, but we all enjoy it. The lads are in great shape.

“We don’t take any game lightly, we want to win every game. We’ve got a good 25 players here all raring to go and all top quality players.”

Meanwhile, Lennon is backing summer signing Joe Hart to get back in to the England fold during his time with the Clarets.

The pair earned their stripes together as youngsters with the Three Lions, playing for the Under 19s and Under 21s, and were included in Fabio Capello’s 23-man squad for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

“I’ve played with Joe for a long time,” said Lennon. “I’ve played with him at youth and senior level for England. He’s a top quality goalkeeper, everyone knows that.

“He’s a great lad as well, he brings another level of experience. We have top goalkeepers as it is, he brings even more competition within the squad.

“I think it will be great for him here.

“He’s had a few loan spells and sometimes the loan spells can be difficult because you’re not at your club.

“I think this is going to be a great club for Joe and I think he’ll shine.

“Either of the three goalkeepers could be in the England squad, that’s how good they are.

“If he gets a run of games and he’s keeping clean sheets already, I don’t see why he can’t get back in the England squad.”