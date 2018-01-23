Lennon deal nearing completion

Aaron Lennon's move to Burnley is nearing completion.

The 30-year-old has been in talks over the weekend over a switch to Turf Moor from Everton, and by yesterday morning, the majority of terms were agreed, bar the finer details.

I understand those minor issues have now been resolved, and the 21-cap England international winger has completed the first part of his medical, and is due to undergo the second part today.

Should all go to plan as expected, Lennon is then expected to link up with his new teammates for training, with the former Leeds United man in line for a debut at Newcastle United on January 31st, transfer deadline day.

Leeds-born, Lennon started his career at Elland Road, making his first team debut for Leeds in 2003 as a sub at Spurs, setting a record as the then-youngest player to play in the Premier League at 16 years and 129 days.

But after Leeds’ relegation from the top flight, he spent a season in the second tier, before joining Tottenham for £1m in the summer of 2005.

He made the England squad for the World Cup in Germany in 2006, where he featured as a substitute in the group stages against Trinidad and Tobago, and then the quarter-final against Portugal - as Sven Goran Eriksson's side exited on penalties.

In his first two seasons at White Hart Lane, he was nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year, losing out to Wayne Rooney and then Cristiano Ronaldo, and a third nomination followed in 2008-09, when Ashley Young took the award.

Lennon settled for the Spurs’ player and young player of the year titles instead.

He helped Spurs win the League Cup in 2008, and reach the final in 2009, featuring in the 4-1 semi-final first leg win over Burnley at White Hart Lane.

In 2010, he again went to the World Cup in South Africa, starting the first two group games against the USA and Algeria, and the following season played Champions League football for Spurs.

He went on to make 364 appearances for Spurs, scoring 30 goals, before joining Everton for £4.5m I’m 2015 after a successful loan spell.

In April last year, Lennon was detained under the Mental Health Act 2007 and taken to hospital "for assessment" after police were called to Salford, and he receiving treatment for a “stress-related illness", recovering to feature in 19 games for the Toffees this season, after turning down the chance to move to Burnley towards the end of the summer transfer window.