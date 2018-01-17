Lady Clarets respond well to their FA Cup heartbreak

The Lady Clarets got back to North West Women’s Regional Football League action with a 2-0 away win against Wigan Athletic LFC as they put the disappointment of the previous week’s FA Cup exit behind them.

Manager Matt Bee stated: “In football you can’t feel sorry for yourself and you have to move on quickly. There is still a long way to go this season and lots to play for.”

The Lady Clarets suffered a League defeat against Wigan Athletic LFC in November and set out with determination to avenge the loss, but had to rely on an own goal and a late Evie Priestley goal to claim all three points.

Early on the Lady Clarets created plenty of chances. Sarah Greenhalgh headed at goal from a long Vikki Eastwood cross, and soon after struck a shot from 10 yards.

Player of the match Lizzy Hamer passed across goal as Greenhalgh slid in but could not connect with the cross.

Greenhalgh then sprinted from distance at goal, though her shot hit the side netting.

The Clarets continued to pepper the home goal and the break-through came after the half hour mark, when Holly Hunter played a long ball forward to Greenhalgh, but a defender managed to intercept it as she chased back to goal, and her desperate effort to clear resulted in an own goal.

In the latter stages of the half, Greenhalgh, Hamer and Lynette Craig all came close but the Wigan keeper made some great saves.

In the early stages of the second half, both Craig and Hamer could have doubled the Clarets’ advantage, but their shots went narrowly wide.

Wigan were almost gifted with a goal when a stray pass fell to a Wigan striker, and Gregson dived to save.

The Clarets continued to press and frustration mounted as chance after chance failed to produce a goal.

Wigan started to push forward and won a couple of free kicks, and one of these was well struck from distance, forcing Gregson into an acrobatic save.

A corner resulted and a Wigan header was blocked.

Bee brought on strikers Evie Priestley and Georgia Payton to bolster the Clarets’ efforts up front.

With just three minutes remaining a Hunter cross was collected by Priestley, who turned and slotted past the keeper to ensure the points.

Wigan mounted a final flourish and Gregson was called upon to maintain the lead.

On Sunday both the Ladies first team and reserve team are in action at Harrison Playing Fields, Lammack Road, Blackburn against Blackburn Community, kick-off 2 p.m.