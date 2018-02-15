Lady Clarets face wait to see if big win is confirmed

In a crucial game where the Lady Clarets needed to reignite their North West Women’s Regional League campaign, a snow storm halted proceeding in the 71st minute, with the Clarets holding a 4-0 advantage.

An in-form Evie Priestley scored two, with one each for player of the match Sarah Greenhalgh and the tenacious Leah Embley.

The game status will now be decided by the League Committee.

Playing against a brisk wind, the Lady Clarets were met by a very determined Fleetwood side with identical aspirations of gaining a top place finish.

The Clarets quickly demonstrated their guile when Priestley smartly nicked from the opposition to set Lizzy Hamer on a charge down the wing. Her shot to the far post drifted wide.

Fleetwood responded and the Clarets shot stopper Taylor Gregson was in early action, clearing through balls and making a save as Fleetwood tried to capitalise on a defensive mix up caused by their pressure.

The frenetic pace of the game with end to end open play, could have given either side a breakthrough goal.

Justine Wallace whistled a shot over the bar for the Clarets’ best effort.

It was on the half hour that the Clarets started to edge the visitors. Lynette Craig and Hamer worked some neat moves, but the first goal resulted from Embley’s cutting run through the defence, passing to Priestley, who shot past the goalkeeper.

Priestley almost added another when Greenhalgh fed the ball through, but her well struck shot forced a reaction save from the keeper.

In the second period the Clarets pinned the visitors in their own half.

On three minutes Priestley returned the favour by heading the ball onto Embley, who skilfully worked through the defence and shot past the keeper to double the lead.

With the Clarets constantly attacking, another goal was imminent.

It came when the keeper was unable to hold Hamer’s shot and Greenhalgh was on hand to push the ball wide of the keeper and make it 3-0.

The snow began to fall heavily and added to Fleetwood’s misery.

The Clarets continued to attack and found another goal in the 70 th minute.

Vikki Eastwood passed across the box, where Priestley collected the ball surrounded by defenders, and quickly shot through a gap to score.

Amid calls by the visitors, the referee called a meeting of the team managers and advised that he thought the game should be abandoned, but the score would stand.

Both teams now await the League Committee to see if they uphold the result.

On Sunday the Lady Clarets are in league action at home against MSB Woolton Ladies, with kick-off at 2 p.m.

Keep an eye out on Burnley FC Girls and Ladies social media, facebook bfcgirlsladies and twitter @BFCLadies for confirmation of the venue.

Meanwhile, the Lady Clarets Reserve team travel to Wigan Athletic Ladies & Girls Reserves.