Lack of first team football at Burnley comes at a cost for Czech international Matej Vydra

A lack of first team football at Turf Moor has come at a cost for Burnley forward Matej Vydra.

The 27-year-old has been unable to cement a place in the Clarets’ XI since switching from Derby County 12 months ago, making just three Premier League starts.

Vydra, who partnered summer signing Jay Rodriguez in the 3-1 defeat to Sunderland in the second round of the Carabao Cup midweek, confirmed that he won’t be playing any part in the Czech Republic’s forthcoming games.

The striker, who finished up as the Championship’s leading scorer with 21 goals in the 2017/18 campaign, held talks with head coach Jaroslav Šilhavý, who suggested that a lack of game time domestically was the reason behind his omission.

England’s fellow Group A rivals take on Kosovo in the European Championship qualifiers on September 7th and Montenegro three days later.

“I’m not there,” he said. “I spoke with the manager.

“I’m not playing and he needs players who are.

“That’s normal, I accept that and I’ll train hard in the international break.

“You never know what can happen.”

Vydra laid on Rodriguez’s first competitive goal for the Clarets in 2,727 days against the Black Cats, but missed a golden opportunity to double their lead against the League One side.

After Aaron Lennon’s attempt came back off one post, Vydra looked odds on to net his first goal since the 4-0 win over AFC Bournemouth last term. However, the woodwork came to the away side’s rescue once again.

“If you get a chance you’ve got to give a good performance in every game,” Vydra said.

“I think I did very well in the first half, but in the second half we conceded two goals very quickly.

“It was tough for everyone, it was a very bad night for us.

“I’m happy with the first half, but I missed that chance. I hit the post and if I scored it would have been 2-0 to us.

“Then we conceded and the two goals changed everything.

“We were winning 1-0 and if I scored the second goal it would have been different for us.

“We have to learn from this.

“Every striker needs the goals for confidence, but I missed and I can’t change that.

“Hopefully the goal will come soon.”

While a dearthof first team football has been a source of frustration for Vydra, the former Watford forward accepts that breaking up the partnership between Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood is a tough ask.

But he’s promised to keep training hard and pushing himself to the limit so that he’s ready to go when next called upon.

“You have to train hard and be ready for when you get your chance,” he said.

“I got my chance tonight, we wanted to get through to the next round, but it didn’t happen.

“I think they [Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes] are doing very well.

“It’s tough in the Premier League, you have to wait for your chance and then grab it.

“You never know when those chances come so you have to train hard and be ready.

“You have to wait. I’m focused every single day in training sessions and trying to work hard.

“It’s good for everyone because you have a challenge in every single session. Everybody is pushing each other to train harder, which is perfect for everyone.”