Knight’s charge ensures victory

Hurst Green managed to claim what could be a valuable three points at the end of the season as they won 2-0 against Stoneclough.

Green started strongly in what turned out to be a real battle with the pitch understandably heavy after all the recent rain.

Gary Knight had a golden opportunity after good work from Sam Hayes in intercepting an early pass.

While Green didn’t have it all their own way, they did create the best of the early chances with Aaron Davis also going close.

That was before Knight made amends for his earlier miss with a strong run and finish via the post Jordan Rawcliffe’s through ball.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time, Stoneclough came out fighting in the second half and pinned back Green for long spells.

However, keeper Jack Lawrence and his backline deserved every credit for dealing with everything in the final third and not allowing any real clear cut chances of note.

Knight looked strong on the break as the game went on and nearly put the game to bed but for a tremendous last minute tackle.

Knight was not to be denied, however, as he scored the crucial second goal on 83 minutes following Andrew Haworth’s interception and Rawcliffe’s through ball.

All in all, it was a tremendous three points on a tight pitch which did cut up as the game went on.

It means Green maintain their position at the top of the league as they head into their third consecutive away game against Lostock St Gerards’ unbeaten home record on Saturday (2pm).