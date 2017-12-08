Knight hits a hat-trick as Hurst Green stay in hunt for promotion

A dominant display saw Hurst Green record a 7-0 win against struggling Wyre Villa in the West Lancashire League Division One on Saturday.

As the form book suggested beforehand, it was the home side who made all the running.

With little more than five minutes on the clock, a long clearance from keeper Jack Lawrence was flicked on by Will Nolan, helping Gary Knight to beat the off-side trap and slide the ball into the net.

The lead was doubled fewer than 10 minutes later as Josh Briggs expertly controlled Tom Divver’s long ball into the box and gave the keeper no chance.

On the half-hour, Haworth’s through ball split the defence and allowed Knight to make it 3-0.

Two minutes later and it was 4-0 when Aaron Davies was unmarked 20 yards out and his powerful strike found the top corner.

Rather than rest on their laurels, the Green continued to take the game to Wyre in the second half.

Briggs hit the post, Sam Hayes struck the bar and post, while the Villa keeper made a number of superb saves.

However, the relentless pressure paid dividends after an hour as Knight chased down a seemingly lost cause before nutmegging a defender on the touch ine and firing home from the tightest of angles for his hat-trick.

Shortly afterwards, Oliver Stirzaker saw a header parried to Divver, who tapped home.

The same player then ended the rout with 90 minutes on the clock, powerfully heading home from a Briggs corner.

The result leaves Hurst Green second in the table, level in second with leaders Poulton, who have a superior goal difference as well as two games in hand.

Green are next in action at Lytham Town on Saturday, kick-off 2 p.m.