Kieran Trippier exclusive: "Burnley is the only club that I'd come back to England for"

Atletico Madrid right back Kieran Trippier has revealed that he wouldn't return to England for any other club but Burnley.

And the 29-year-old defender, speaking exclusively to the Burnley Express from his home in the Spanish capital, added that he hopes boss Sean Dyche will still be in charge when the time does come to make the move back.

Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier vies for possession with Liverpool forward Sadio Mane at Anfield during their encounter in the Champions League

Trippier is currently on lockdown with the rest of the country as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause devastation around the world, but the club's 2011/12 Player of the Year took the time out to speak candidly about his future.

The England international, who has played 26 times for Diego Simeone's side, which included the Champions League victory over Liverpool at Anfield, still has another two seasons left to run on his contract at the Metropolitano Stadium.

However, if he feels the time is right at that point, he's vowed to return to these shores to see out his playing days at Turf Moor.

He said: "I would love to retire there. That's my aim, to retire at Burnley. I have a great relationship with Sean Dyche.

"I want to play as high as I can for as long as I can, but I'll know when the time is right. If I'm at Atleti for another two years that'll take me to 32 and Burnley's the only club that I'd come back to England for.

"That's the way I want it to plan out. I want to play here for as long as I can and then finish playing for a manager like Sean Dyche while ending my career at Burnley. That's where I want to finish."

Trippier is still in regular contact with Dyche, who he made 120 of his 185 appearances under during his time with the Clarets before making the switch to Spurs.

The full back, who became only the third Englishman to score in a World Cup semi-final, alongside Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker, would love to be reunited with his former boss.

"I've spoken to him a couple of times a week ever since I left Burnley," he said. "I always have done. We have a great relationship.

"We're in contact all the time about family, football, he still mithers me about taking me back one day! It'll happen one day for sure, I'll 100% be back playing for them.

"After that I'd start my coaching badges and I'd love to coach at Burnley. I'd just love to go wherever Sean Dyche goes because I have a great relationship with him."