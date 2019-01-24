Keeper situation could resolve itself in the summer - Dyche

Sean Dyche accepts his goalkeeping situation may resolve itself in the summer.

Nick Pope is expected to round off a mini pre-season with a second first team outing this month at Manchester City on Saturday.

And that will leave him with three England international keepers all fit and vying for the jersey.

Dyche has said previously that he doesn't expect all three to be happy with their situation, and reiterated: “No. I can’t see that position. Not happy. They can get on with it. That’s a professional happiness. But happy is a completely different thing.

“With players, the first port of call is to get the shirt and play.

"The second one is to be involved and then there’s being out of the squad and I don’t think any pro wants that last one."

But Dyche feels all three have different attributes: "Popey is at the end of his pre-season period. In another few weeks he will be another player challenging and then it’ll be difficult.

“Part of the clarity is they are all different. It can be difficult if you have three the same.

“There will definitely be one of them over time not so happy.

"That’s the way it goes and come the summer, there will probably be a period where that works itself out.”

While Pope is returning to fitness, Hart has been fit all season, before being edged out by Heaton last month.

So what can Hart do to get back in the side?: “Keep working, that’s all you can do as a player. Keep showing every day what you are capable of.

“I’ve looked for the right forms of development and it comes in many ways, whether it’s Michael Duff playing in the Premier League at 37 or Dwight McNeil, they all develop in different ways.

“It’s all about having that keen edge, keep searching for that next level in your performance and I know Joe has got that feeling about his game.”