Johann Berg Gudmundsson has the goal-den touch

Johann Berg Gudmundsson hopes that he can continue adding his goalscoring touch after netting twice in five Premier League games.

The 27-year-old, who opened his account for the season in the 2-1 defeat against Liverpool, found a way past Ederson in the 82nd minute to earn a point at Turf Moor.

The Icelandic international found space in behind Kyle Walker to meet substitute Matt Lowton’s cross on the bounce, converting with his first touch.

“I just want to get in the box and score some goals,” he said. “That’s two in the last five (league) games and I just want to keep the run going.

“It’s a great ball from Lowts. It was a tough finish because it just bounced in front of me and the keeper got a hand to it.

“He (Ederson) was on great form today and made some really good saves, so I was just happy to see it hit the back of the net.

“We created some good chances and made their keeper work. It’s a credit to us that we made chances against a great team like Manchester City.”

The Clarets have now accumulated 10 points in the final 10 minutes of games this season, with wins against Southampton and Stoke City adding to draws against Spurs, West Ham and Newcastle United.

That statistic serves to demonstrate how Sean Dyche’s side battle through to the final whistle.

“It’s a tough league and you have to stay in every game, which is what we do,” said Gudmundsson. “There aren’t many teams who come and run over us.

“We, as a team, we never stop. We always go for 95 minutes if that’s necessary and that showed again today.

“We got the late equaliser and then had to defend a bit but we stuck at it and it was a good point for us.”

He added: “We haven’t got a win for a few games now, but we’ve played some tough matches and got points at Old Trafford and City today. We have been playing all right, so we’ll just keep on going.

“We have been in every game, except Spurs at home, so it’s just about being patient and we know the win will come.”