Johann Berg Gudmundsson back in the Burnley squad for trip to Aston Villa

Winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson adds to Sean Dyche’s options for the trip to Aston Villa.

The Iceland international has missed the last three games with a calf injury picked up at Wolves last month.

He was close to returning for the home win over Norwich City last weekend, but, with another week’s training under his belt, is fully fit and raring to go.

Dyche said: “Johann comes back into the thinking, he was physically fit last weekend but he’d had two days training in a number of weeks so we made a call on that one.

“But he comes back into the thinking, he’s had a good week’s training.”

Dwight McNeil is expected to shrug off a slight knock, but Danny Drinkwater remains on the sidelines: “Drinky is back on the grass, but not with us yet, he’s with the physios, so he’ll have a longer period of recovery.

“Dwighty has a dead leg, but I’m hoping and expecting he’ll be okay.”

Dyche has, for the first time in a long time, got all his wide options available, in McNeil, Gudmundsson, Robbie Brady and Aaron Lennon, with Jeff Hendrick also capable of filling the role: “Johann has looked fit and well in pre-season, particularly in the early part of the season, and was unfortunate to get a niggly injury.

“But he offers what they all offer, in different ways, the quality, performance levels we want, all of our wide players, and Jeff has been done very well there last week and the second part of last season.

“We want that mixture of qualities they bring, all of the wide players have different qualities, and I include Jeff because he’s so good at operating in different positions.

“But the four main wide players all offer something different whether they start or come off the bench.”