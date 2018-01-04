Joe Garner is special guest at Clitheroe Wolves’ celebration

Clitheroe Wolves held a celebration of 25 years of success at the Grand recently.

Over 150 guests who have had a connection to the club, from players, coaches and parents, came together to look back on Wolves’ achievements over the years.

The Chris Scott Band provided the entertainment, and there was a look back at the original team’s videos from 1992.

Ipswich Town striker Joe Garner – who began his career with Clitheroe Wolves – was special guest on the night, and provided founder member George Hibbert with a gift.

There were many surprises on the night, including a visit from former players including Valentin Labonne, who flew in from France especially for the evening.

An auction was held to raise funds, with various donations including Rangers shirts, gloves from Burnley and England goalkeeper Tom Heaton, boots from Burnley and Belgium midfielder Steven Defour and a Blackburn Rovers shirt raised over £1,000.

The night was a huge success, and chairman Ross Hibbert thanked all those for attending.

The club is planning a golf day on June 1st at Whalley Golf Club as a further part of the celebrations.