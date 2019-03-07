January was a mixed window for Clarets - technical director Mike Rigg

Technical director Mike Rigg admits Burnley were frustrated in their efforts to bring in a number of players in January.

But the 48-year-old feels the window could be considered a success of sorts, providing the club retain their Premier League status, with money generated from the sale of Sam Vokes added to the pot.

Striker Vokes was sold to Stoke City for a fee believed to be around £10m, with Wolves due 25% of the profit following his £350,000 move from Molineux in the summer of 2012.

Peter Crouch made the reverse move, signing for the rest of the season on a free transfer, and while the club wanted to come out of the window in a stronger position, Rigg – who took the post towards the end of November – is already planning for the close season, and said: “If a club comes in and makes us a financial offer that is great for the player and great for the club, and then the other player coming in has got the character, experience and ability to be able to add to the team, and the manager goes ‘yeah I get it’ – that is not the model you want to build your business on forever, but in January, which is incredibly difficult...

“There were all kinds of players we were chasing, but in January every player that you want, you can’t get, and every player that you can get, you don’t want. The Sam Vokes and Peter Crouch deal was a very simple win, win.

“Bringing in someone like Peter, with the affect that he has, and I am sure Sean has said this, but it is not just what he impacts coming on and getting a penalty against Southampton, it is his influence and his levels of professionalism to the kids in the Academy and the people around the place. It is very difficult to measure that. Having someone of his calibre at Burnley is a really positive thing.”

Rigg, who has been technical director with the FA of Wales, Blackburn Rovers’ chief scout, head of player acquisition at Manchester City, technical director at QPR, head of talent identification at the Football Association, and chief footballing officer at Fulham, hadn’t been expected to make an immediate impact in January, as Sean Dyche said: “He’s not been brought in for the next three months, he’s been brought in for a long period to go from window to window.

“We’re looking with immediacy of course but there’s a longer term view of that side of the club, which the chairman’s made clear as well.”

Asked whether the window could be considered a success, Rigg mused: “Are we any worse off? I would say no.

“In terms of financially being able to reinvest what Sam Vokes has contributed to this club, which has been incredible, and we have finances towards the window in the summer, then you can regard it as a success.

“What we didn’t do was we didn’t lose any players that were important to us, and yes we were chasing a lot of players that we wanted and that were on our list, but chasing and being able to get are two completely different things.

“The selling club can say ‘no, go away’ – they don’t have to sell him.”