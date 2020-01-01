January deals 'unlikely' says Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche admits it is "unlikely" there will be new faces added to his squad in the January transfer window.



The window opened on New Year's Day, closing at 11 p.m. on the 31st, but Dyche expects it to be difficult to bring anyone in to bolster his options.

Danny Drinkwater

He said after the 2-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa: "I think it is unlikely.

"I don't think there will be pots of cash to spend, and I don't think, at our level of the market, that there is going to be players available.

"You never know, so we will keep our ear to the ground and wait and see.

"It is difficult. Historically we haven't made big signings in January, so I think it is unlikely that that changes."

But will midfielder Danny Drinkwater's loan from Chelsea be extended?

His deal runs out on Monday, although Dyche explained he is available for Saturday's Emirates FA Cup third round tie at home to Peterborough United.

Asked about his future, Dyche said: "We will see, we are talking to him and his agent and we will see. I believe he is eligible for Saturday."