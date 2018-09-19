It was a step in the right direction –Ashforth

Caretaker boss Lee Ashforth believes the Blues took a step in the right direction despite suffering a fifth league defeat of the season at home to Colwyn Bay.

In a testing week for the club, which saw Stuart Mellish leave his role as manager at Shawbridge, Ashforth was pleased with the response of his players.

Ashforth, who was Mellish’s number two as the pair guided Warrington Town to the title at this level in 2016, said: “I think it’s a step in the right direction for the team.

“The players have certainly put a shift in and there seemed a lit bit more of a togetherness.

“It’s a step in the right direction but it’s important that we keep building and keep moving on until the club decides who they want the manager to be.”

Ashforth doesn’t know what the future holds just yet as the club search for the right man to succeed Mellish.

Until then the temporary boss is determined to iron out the creases for the next man that steps in to the hot seat at Shawbridge.

“Until that time, whether it be me or somebody else, it’s important that we get the lads on the pitch playing how we want them to play,” he said.

“At the end of the day we’ve got to be massively pleased with what we’ve done over 90 minutes in a difficult week where the manager’s left.

“Working under that manager has been good and I’ve enjoyed my time with him.

“Football is results based and if we don’t get results then I’m sure they’ll be looking elsewhere. At the minute we’ll do all we can for the club.”