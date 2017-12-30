'It looks like we were lucky' - Huddersfield boss Wagner admits Clarets should have had a penalty

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner admitted his side had been lucky with the penalty decision and was delighted they had secured a point after a below-par performance.



"I haven't seen the video footage and I was too far away, but I've spoken with Jonas and he said there was contact," Wagner said.

Referee Paul Tierney waves away Burnley appeals for a penalty

"So it looks like we were lucky in this situation, but we have been very often unlucky this season so far.

"There is no doubt about it. They had the better chances, more chances and were the better side today. We were not at our best.

"With the ball we had a lot of unforced errors. Our passing, our movement was not good enough and I'm very happy that we have this point because if you're not at your best you have to work and fight and this is what the players have done."

The Terriers sit 11th after registering 24 points from 21 matches, but Wagner is looking for improvement.

"It doesn't count where you are after 21 games," the German added. "For us it's all about surviving and I think we're on track.

"We know we have to fight and work like we have done today, but we have to play better and improve. It's up to us to deliver."