Ins and outs expected as Burnley revamp strikeforce

Burnley are looking at a number of strikers to bolster their strikeforce this summer.

And while there are certain to be incomings, Sean Dyche will look to offload at least one of his frontmen to make way.

The club are keen on former Clarets forward Jay Rodriguez – especially in light of the clause in the West Brom frontman’s contract, revealed last Monday on www.burnleyexpress.net, that the 29-year-old is available for £5m this summer, with an extra £5m to follow in add ons.

Burnley went as high as £16m as they looked to bring their old youth product back to Turf Moor, with West Brom holding out for £18m.

Another previous target remains on their hit-list, in Birmingham City striker Che Adams.

Burnley had a number of offers for the 22-year-old turned down in the January window, the fourth of which was in excess of £12m.

And they are expected to comne back in for the former Sheffield United man, who netted 22 goals in 46 appearances in the Championship last summer.

Adams is expected to leave St Andrew’s this summer, having joined Birmingham for around £1.5m in 2016.

Adams was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Year, beating the likes of England international Tammy Abraham.

Southampton and Crystal Palace are also believed to be keen on the former Ilkeston Town forward.

Another 22-year-old Championship striker is of interest to Burnley, in Brentford’s French frontman Neal Maupay.

The former France Under 21 international hit 25 in 43 appearances in the league for the Bees last season, and has 41 in 95 outings after being signed by now-Aston Villa boss Dean Smith from Saint Etienne in 2017.

Burnley would face competition from a number of clubs for Maupay, with Smith keen on a reunion after winning promotion with Villa, while Palace, Bournemouth, Norwich, Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town have also been linked with a man valued at £20m.

The Clarets are not in a position where they have to sell to buy, with January’s sale of Sam Vokes adding to the Premier League prize pot, but, as Dyche prefers to run with a smaller squad, he would have to make room for any incomings, also depending on whether Peter Crouch decides to play on or retire.

If Crouch, 38, calls it a day, Dyche would be left with Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood and Matej Vydra, as well as Nahki Wells, who returns from a season-long loan at QPR, where he scored nine goals in 43 appearances.

I believe the club will look to move Wells on, while it remains to be seen where Czech international Vydra’s future lies after a debut season with the club in which he only made three Premier League starts.