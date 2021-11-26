Injury latest from Sean Dyche ahead of Spurs clash

Matej Vydra

But Sean Dyche is hopeful of having a virtually fully fit squad, bar Ashley Barnes, who will be out "weeks rather than days", and suspended duo James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood.

Dyche said: "We're pretty good, we have a few niggly ones which should calm down - Jay Rodriguez, just a bit of tightness, Matej Vydra, a bit of tightness, but they should be fine.

"And Barnesy is the only one who will be a bit of time now because he's got a pretty decent tear in his thigh, so that is going to take a bit of time to calm down I think.

"It certainly won't be days, it will be weeks, so he's the only one that's really out of action, so to speak.

"It is settling down very well, and he's pleased with it, and the physio is."

Dale Stephens isn't expected to come into contention, however, as he closes in on full fitness after an ankle issue: "Dale's going along well, he's feeling good, we're being alittle bit careful with the loading phase, day to day, and I still think he needs a little bit more - he's been out a long time, he played 90 the other day, but you can see he just needs a little bit more time, and he knows he needs more time.