In pictures: Burnley 2, Tottenham Hotspur 1
Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes goals made it eight Premier League games without defeat as they disposed of Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor.
Here's how the action unfolded in photos.
Ashley Barnes challenges Harry Winks for the ball
Danny Rose was left clutching his leg after this challenge from Jeff Hendrick
Jeff Hendrick's second half effort was just wide of Hugo Lloris's goal
Ashley Westwood's second half free kick was blocked by the Spurs wall
