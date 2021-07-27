In pictures: Blackpool 0 Burnley 1

Both sides had their chances in an open and entertaining fixture at Bloomfield Road.

Chris Maxwell was the first of the two goalkeepers to be tested when making a couple of saves in quick succession to deny Josh Brownhill and Lewis Richardson.

While comfortably claiming the first of those efforts, which Brownhill struck from the edge of the penalty area, the follow up was far more impressive as he clawed the 18-year-old's effort off the line.

Richardson went close to adding to his finish at Boundary Park once again when sliding in at the far post to connect with Jay Rodriguez's delivery, but the teenager couldn't direct his effort on target.

Maxwell saved well at his near post when Anthony Gomez's attempt on the turn took a deflection while Dwight McNeil's strike cleared the crossbar as the Clarets cranked up the pressure.

The Seasiders had to be patient to fashion their first opportunity of the fixture, but Burnley debutant Wayne Hennessey passed his first test to deny Jerry Yates after CJ Hamilton picked out his team-mate inside the box.

The ex-Crystal Palace keeper was called into action again moments later, shifting to his right hand side to beat away Demetri Mitchell's powerful drive across goal.

McNeil was a whisker away from breaking the deadlock as play switched once more to the other end, his left-footed effort travelling just wide of the upright with Maxwell rooted to the spot.

The home side's best chance of the half fell to last season's top scorer but Yates couldn't keep his effort down once Hamilton and Sonny Carey had combined well in the build up.

The second half brought changes for both sides, with Neil Critchley and Sean Dyche ringing the changes, but the action was still end-to-end.

Carey should have done better when stepping on to Hamilton's cross inside the penalty area but the ball ended up with the Blackpool fans stationed behind the goal.

Ashley Barnes, who netted in the friendly against Morecambe at the Barnfield Training Centre, thought he had his second of pre-season when heading the ball home.

However, celebrations were quickly muted as the linesman's flag was raised for offside.

He should have had the opener not-so-long after when picked out by McNeil's pinpoint cross. The striker, however, was as shocked as everybody else to see his close range header drift wide of the post.

Erik Pieters went close with a stylish effort with the outside of his boot and Barnes was denied by James Husband's last-ditch block as the striker looked to pull the trigger.

With time running out it looked as though the game was heading towards a goalless draw. But the visitors had other ideas.

Ashley Westwood swung in the corner and Bobby Thomas met the cross with a powerful header to open his account for the Clarets.

And that's how it finished.

