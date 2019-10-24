In-form Burnley striker Chris Wood a doubt for Chelsea clash

In-form striker Chris Wood is a doubt for Saturday’s visit of Chelsea to Turf Moor (kick-off 5-30 p.m.).

Wood, who has four goals in four games, having been controversially denied a fifth by VAR at Leicester City on Saturday, has a hamstring problem and will be monitored ahead of the game.

However, boss Sean Dyche expects midfielder Jack Cork to return after missing two games with a shoulder injury, while Ashley Barnes should be fit after sitting out Saturday’s game with a groin problem.

Dyche said this morning before training: “Corky was precautionary with his shoulder, but he’s been on the grass and has been joining in training carefully, and I expect him to train as normal today, similar with Barnesy.

“They’ve not missed a massive chunk, both have been on the grass doing fitness work and are in good shape.

“But Woody has a tight hamstring, and we’ll have to look at that today and tomorrow.”

However, Johann Berg Gudmundsson won’t be available with a hamstring injury picked up on international duty, while Danny Drinkwater, who couldn’t face his parent club in any way, is making progress as he looks to return to the squad: “Johann is different, he will he weeks rather than days, but it has settled down.

“Drinky wouldn’t be available anyway, but he is on the grass, not with us, doing the real, proper full strength fitness work without any problems.

“The next step is to join in with us and then get him back to getting a couple of games.

“He’s missed a chunk of games, after not playing at all, so we need to get him back to training regularly with us and a games programme.”

Chelsea come to Burnley on the back of six-successive wins in all competitions, but Dyche is also pleased with his side’s form: “A lot has been made of them being a young side under Frank Lampard, but they are a reasonably mature side as well, they have young players, but even the young players have played quite a few games - Tammy Abraham has played 140 games plus his international football, Mason Mount a hundred or so, Tomori...

“They may be young in Premier League terms, but they are still very good players, in a very strong group.

“People forget that sometimes.

“They are certainly delivering, Frank is putting his own stamp on things, and they are a very good side, without a doubt.

“But they come here with us in good form as well, playing well and producing good performances.I like what the players are producing.

“We’ve learned from last season and continue to learn, and I’m enjoying the form we’re showing.

“We’ve been really strong at Turf Moor as well.”

And despite Saturday’s bizarre decision to rule out what would have been an equaliser for Wood at Leicester, Dyche remains an advocate of video technology: “It will need time to iron things out, and we will see how it goes, but it’s still necessary for me. “I think people forget when they question it, the decisions already given that have been game changing, and spot on as well.

“The grey area is the penalties that should have been given, and goals like Woody’s at Leicester that were chalked off.

“The conversation at the weekend was, if Woody’s isn’t given for minimal contact, how is the one on Origi not given? Zaha on De Bruyne? Delofeu (against Spurs)?

“We’re just looking for balance, and I’m sure it will come, but it would have been a strong point at Leicester.”