If you put £20 on Burnley to win in each Premier League game this year – you could afford a night at the Ritz Carlton in New York

The Clarets are currently sitting top of the Premier League table… Sort of.

When it comes to betting, punters often switch up their selections on a weekly basis.

Perhaps, dropping teams who have seen them lose money or sticking with one team that consistently comes through for them.

However, very seldom do punters back the same team every weekend. But, those in Burnley certainly should.

If you staked £20 on the Turf Moor team every week, you would have a total of £339 profit as of today (February 7).

With the cheapest room available at the Ritz Carlton setting you back £325 per night, you can have a night of luxury courtesy of Chris Wood and co.

That’s right – step aside Manchester City, United and Liverpool – Burnley are league leaders. Sort of.

Having won nine, drawn nine and lost only eight – Sean Dyche’s men are often available at large prices but have been thoroughly consistent throughout the season.

Averaging a price of just under 3/1, the Clarets have often found themselves as the underdog, particularly away from home in the Premier League.

Burnley take on closest rivals in the profit/loss table this weekend, when they travel to the Liberty Stadium to take on Swansea.

If you backed Carlos Carvalhal’s side every week, you’d have a tidy £189 profit from your £20. Not quite a 5-star hotel, but you could have an all-expenses stay in Butlins for the weekend.

Oddschecker spokesperson George Elek said: “Everyone loves an underdog, and in particular, this season’s pick of the bunch is most certainly Burnley.

“The simple fact that if you put £20 on Burnley every week, you would earn £339 profit – shows just how much value is in Dyche’s men.