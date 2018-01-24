‘I’m in the right place to progress’ – Dyche

Sean Dyche feels he is in the best environment to continue his development as a manager.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Clarets boss had signed a new contract, until the summer of 2022, at Turf Moor.

That replaced the rolling contract he was on, having signed an extension to his original deal in the summer of 2014 – after guiding the club into the Premier League – nd an improved deal in February 2016, with Burnley closing in on an instant return to the top flight.

Dyche was appointed in October 2012, and will pass Stan Ternent (1998-2004) as the longest-serving since Harry Potts’ first spell in charge (1958-1970).

He is loathe to make predictions about what lies ahead, but feels he is in the right place to progress: “I’m not really one for grand statements about the future, because football is a very tough industry to make guarantees, and I think it’s a constant challenge.

“It’s more about the fluidity of how we move forward, learning from the past, what can still be put together.

“Obviously, there have been some big strides off the pitch, still things to finish here (at the Barnfield Training Centre), new things to be put in place at the ground – there are ongoing things in quite interested in, and on the pitch we are moving forward as well.

“The style we’re playing in, the productivity against the obvious challenge...I’m still learning about myself, so I think it was time to say, if that’s the case, we came to an agreement.”

Dyche works with one of the tightest budgets in the Premier League, but has performed wonders with it, with the side currently eighth in the Premier League – on target for their highest finish since 1975.

And he added: “The club works in a certain manner I’ve come to understand, and the main thing as a manager to understand the reasoning behind that.

“If the chairman was wealthy by Premier League standards, hundreds and hundreds of millions, or billions, it might be a different conversation. I enjoy the task of what it is, the reality. There is clarity in the work place, a good understanding between myself and the board, of what the club is, and the fans connect with that.

“For every question mark, there’s a positive that balances it up. At 46, I’m still learning, so I think I’m in a good place for that. Beyond that, we’re in a good place as a staff, the players, fans connect with that, and the board.”

He has been linked with a string of Premier League jobs, so why stay with Burnley?: “Some of that is out of my hands, if someone wanted me they knew where I am, the club I’m at definitely wanted me to stay, they made that absolutely clear. I’ve enjoyed what we’ve done and continue to do here, but the main thing is, I’ve always had a real respect of the industry and take good advice from good people in the game.

“At 46, I’m not in a rush to say I’m this, that or the other, I’m going to say I’m learning.

“When I went into coaching, I thought I wanted to be in it for a long time, not for the short burn, get as far as you can as quickly as you can.

“I’m think I’m doing that. Part of it is what tick boxes do you want as a youngish manager, what environment to give you the best chance to improve?

“You still want stability, in a non-stable business. It’s not a forever thing, the chairman and the board have given me stability in that they believe in what I do, what my staff and team do, and understand the realities of the club.

“That gives me a chance to continue to improve and learn, as well as hopefully rubbing off on the staff and team.”