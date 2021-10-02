"I believe it will come because our history shows it will come, we have players of quality" - Sean Dyche after a seventh Premier League game without a win

Sean Dyche

But after the goal-less draw at home to Norwich City - meaning the Clarets have started the season without a win from seven games - Dyche is adamant results will come.

It was a 14th Premier League home game without a win, with a first clean sheet of the season scant consolation.

Visiting keeper Tim Krul was barely stretched, despite Burnley dominating in terms of possession and territory, and Dyche said: "A lot of good stuff and play, effective play, but finding the truth of the moment and scoring a goal is a challenge at the moment.

"We are getting into some good areas, but the moment of clarity and quality is close, but we have to perform how we are performing but add to those moments.

"I believe it will come because our history shows it will come, we have players of quality.

"Sometimes you need a scruffy one to get you off the mark, our centre forwards might need a scruffy one where it drops in the box and you score a goal and it changes the mentality.

"The good side of it, I thought defensively we were very strong. I thought James Tarkowski was outstanding, Popey had very little to do but what he did he did well. Some strong signs from that side of things and a clean sheet."

As Dyche said this time last year, two points from seven games doesn't always end well. It is three from seven this term, so is Dyche concerned?: "I look at the squad and I think we have added players who can affect that, we need them fit but as I said I think it is a strong squad.

"My belief in it is always 100 per cent.

"I believe in the attacking side of things at the moment.

"The thing we cannot go away from is the consistency of our performance, because there has been a lot of consistency so far.

"I didn’t think they threatened us too much so that means we are doing that right for 90 odd minutes.

"We have got to add to the quality going into their box but a lot of good things defensively today."

Burnley had five or six penalty claims, with the strongest when Krul came out to punch clear, but connected with Matej Vydra and not the ball.

However, referee Kevin Friend delivered a frustrating performance.

Dyche said: "Our record of penalties for is horrendous, everyone knows that. It is very difficult it seems for us to get a penalty, we have to get absolute stonewallers where everyone in the stadium can see it.

"The maybes, we don’t seem to get them so it is irrelevant what I think.

"I thought it was an indifferent performance (from Friend)."

Vydra was forced off injured, as Dyche said: "He just got a knock", while skipper Ben Mee missed the game: "He got a twist and a knock on his ankle on Friday, we have had it scanned and it is nothing too serious but it swelled up and it was too much for today."

Nathan Collins stepped in for his Premier League debut and looked assured: "I think we limited them to very little, when we did have to defend we defended well.

"Pleased for him and pleased for the unit and we have to affect both ends now.

"That (defence) looked correct today, there are a couple of games where we haven’t done and conceded a couple of soft goals, and now it is affecting the attacking side of things because that adds to the framework of the side and they are the details that we keep having to work on.