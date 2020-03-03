How many Burnley players could make Gareth Southgate's England squad? Here's Sean Dyche's view

Sean Dyche feels he has a growing number of players knocking on the door for a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

At the end of the month, the Three Lions face Italy and Denmark at Wembley, in the last warm-up games before the day the pool for Euro 2020 is announced.

Charlie Taylor

Southgate was at St James’ Park on Saturday to see Burnley draw 0-0 to make it six Premier League games without defeat.

And Dyche thinks a few of his squad did their cause no harm whatsoever.

Nick Pope is expected to retain his place in the national squad, while James Tarkowski is hoping for a return.

But could there be a first call for a couple of Claret contenders?

Dyche said: "I think Charlie Taylor should be in the background of some of the players who are out there I feel.

“I don't know whether they monitor him, I speak to Gareth but I don't speak about the players but I think Charlie is a player who continues to improve in the Premier League.

"I think Dwight McNeil should at least be around the thinking, not necessarily in the squad or starting but in the thinking.

“Tarky is a definite for me, and Ben (Mee) would be another one, but I think he (Southgate) is looking beyond that now.

“Popey, well 11 clean sheets isn't a bad marker when you are playing for a side like Burnley in the Premier League.

“I think that is top (individually) in the division, so I think that is a fair marker of him and the team.”