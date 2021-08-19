"Hopefully it’s in all place and it will get dealt with" - Sean Dyche speaks again on contract delay

Sean Dyche

Last week, chairman Alan Pace revealed on Wednesday he is “relaxed” about the situation, wit, ah Dyche in the last year of his current deal, saying: “If it was up to me, I’d write a contract for 10 years, I don’t have a problem.

“I’m not worried from that perspective.”

And Dyche added: “My situation is ongoing and I don't think there is anything to it other than making sure things are in place. It is just taking a bit of time to iron out the details.”

Asked again at this week's pre-match press conference, amid some cynicism in some parts on why the contract hasn't been signed yet, Dyche said: “It’s been a situation which is often the case, and I said this a couple of weeks ago, the thing that people don’t know, nor should they, about players’ contracts is it’s a given contract and that contact is the same.

“All players sign the same contract, a blue contract as we used to call it. They’re all the same, except with different numbers on them.

“Managers’ contracts are different, they have to be drawn up and changed, different wording. It’s not a standard, set contract so it can take a bit of time.

“The lawyers of the club, the lawyer has to get involved so everyone is au fait with it, so that’s where it’s at.

“It’s taking a bit more time than was hoped. It is in process and I’ve never said I’m leaving, I’ve never said anything other than I am still here and I am still currently here.