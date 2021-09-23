"His performance did him no harm at all" - Sean Dyche on Jay Rodriguez's hopes of a Premier League start

Jay Rodriguez

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Leicester City, Dyche was asked about the striker setting a marker, as he aims to return to the side, having been on the bench for the last four league games.

Rodriguez did start on the opening day against Brighton, but Ashley Barnes came back in at Liverpool and has retained his place since, without finding the net so far this term.

Dyche said: "Absolutely, we've created a lot of chances this season, of quality, and putting them in is the hardest job in the game, so there's no pressure from me on that, I always think striker is the toughest role on the pitch, and Jay has come in and delivered, without a doubt.

"It's not an easy thing scoring four goals, and he did it with aplomb.

"It's a good thing to have for us, someone who wants to go and certainly grab a shirt, and his performance did him no harm at all."

Midfielder Josh Brownhill is likely to come back into contention after a dead leg ruled him out against Rochdale, but Dyche doesn't expect any more additions to his squad: "Josh was on the grass with us today.

"We're hopeful... we lost big Wayne Hennessey before the game the other night, turned his ankle, but that's settled down and we're a little bit more hopeful on that one.

"Connor Roberts has got a minor thigh situation on his way back from injury. He wouldn't have figured anyway as he needs a bit more game time.