Heaton returns to action

Clarets skipper Tom Heaton came through 90 minutes behind closed doors as he returned to action after five months out.

And in a further boost, top scorer and record signing Chris Wood also played 70 minutes in the game against Blackpool at Barnfield, after two months out.

Midfielder Dean Marney also had an outing after an injury setback.

Also involved were Stephen Ward, Nahki Wells and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.

Heaton, out since September after dislocating his shoulder, gave a penalty away within a minute, and was beaten from the spot by Jay Spearing.

Burnley salvaged a draw with a late equaliser from a midfield trialist.

Burnley: Heaton, Clarke, O’Neill, Younger, Ward, McNeil, Trialist, Marney, Nkoudou, Wood (Bayode 70), Wells.