Hayes strikes at the double to seal promotion

Hurst Green bettered rivals CMB’s result on the final day of the season to clinch promotion to the West Lancashire League Premier Division.

Three goals in six minutes after the hour saw the Green overturn a 1-0 half-time deficit against Kendal County – at Smithy Row, in front of 120, to claim the runners-up spot in the First Division.

Before the game, Hurst Green were level on points with CMB, but had a better goal difference of four.

The Green knew they had to win and better the score line of their closest competitors.

After going behind after 11 minutes, the old nerves were setting in, and that stayed the score until half-time.

Meanwhile, at CMB, they entered the break goal-less and in the driving seat.

At Smithy Row, the second half was a completely different story as Hurst Green came out and battled like gladiators knowing what was at stake.

Two goals from evergreen man of the match Sam Hayes and one from Aaron Davies saw the Green deserved 3-1 winners as Kendal fought a hard battle.

Hurst Green had to wait for the CMB result to be confirmed to be crowned runners-up, and eventually the locals could celebrate as it finished 1-0, so it came down to the superior goal difference....

Next season Hurst Green will be playing at the highest amateur standard possible, which for a village as small as Hurst Green is remarkable.

The visitors opened the scoring after some good work down their right found Shaun Sorrencen in the centre, who cut inside and slotted passed Jack Lawrence.

The nerves had kicked in for a few of the Green players in the first half, but after a rally cry at half-time from manager Tom Bartlett and sssistant Simon Tipton, the Green looked more at ease in the second half.

On the hour, Hayes pounced on a cross from Marco Bellanca at the back post to knock the ball back across the Kendal keeper and in off the woodwork.

The shackles were off now and six minutes later, Haworth smashed the ball to Hayes, who took it on his chest superbly and laid it off to Jordan Rawcliffe, who cut past a player in the area to tee up Aaron Davis, who fired into the corner.

The Green sealed the points as James Barnes found Hayes, who cut inside to beat his man. Substitute Danny Walker made an angled run, and Hayes slipped him in, and continued his run into the box for a great pull back from Walker. A delicate chip from Hayes saw the ball sneak into the corner of the goal.

Hurst Green’s presentation night will be on Saturday, June 2nd at the Shireburn Arms Hotel, Hurst Green.

l Dog Inn fought back from 6-0 down to secure a point in an amazing game at Wilson’s against Sabden.

Trailing 6-0 after an hour, the Whalley side roared back in the final 25 minutes. After Olly Steele had given them hope, Corey Adams netted twice before captain Nick Lord also scored a brace, his first from the spot. Ollie Dugdale then headed home his first Dog goal to earn a draw.